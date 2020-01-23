MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $75.23 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00013664 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Zaif, Bitbank and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,377.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.01923686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.43 or 0.03825630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00644464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00737778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00099773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00576139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Bitbank, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Zaif, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

