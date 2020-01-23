Monarch (MT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Monarch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Monarch has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $64,179.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,721,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Monarch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

