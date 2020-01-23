MonetaryUnit Hits Market Capitalization of $964,701.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $964,701.00 and $633.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007682 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005607 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 180,564,724 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

