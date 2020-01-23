Monkey Project (MONK) Price Tops $0.0321

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Monkey Project has a market cap of $287,329.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,942,876 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

