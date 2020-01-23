Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $36,085.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.67 or 0.05625074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032983 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

