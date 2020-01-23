Monro (MNRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNRO stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. Monro has a one year low of $63.86 and a one year high of $89.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

