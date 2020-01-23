Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce sales of $17.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.90 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $14.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $67.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.18 million to $68.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.20 million, with estimates ranging from $69.28 million to $73.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million.

MRCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of MRCC opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $243.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

