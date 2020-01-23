Mooncoin (MOON) Price Up 63% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $16.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 63% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00640258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008112 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00032222 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,419,746,804 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

