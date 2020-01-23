More Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $105.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $63,298.00 and $105.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.