Morgan Stanley Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $48.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.98.

Shares of FND stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock valued at $317,685,243. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $5,290,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $1,995,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

