Morgan Stanley Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $140.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 86,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,776. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after buying an additional 788,392 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,541,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,339,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

