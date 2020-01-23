Morgan Stanley Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $222.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. WEX has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $227.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. WEX’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEX will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,651 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,508,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

