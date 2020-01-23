Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $104,684.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.47 or 0.03024875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125093 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

