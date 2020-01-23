MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €126.29 ($146.84).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €118.80 ($138.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.05. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 1 year high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €107.93.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

