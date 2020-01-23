MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $1.12 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

