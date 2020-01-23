Msci (MSCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Msci to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $279.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.32 and a 200 day moving average of $241.52. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $160.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. ValuEngine cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.11.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

