M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13, RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS.

M&T Bank stock traded up $5.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.54. The company had a trading volume of 627,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,932. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

In related news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

