M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.85.

NYSE MTB traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $161.87. 991,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average of $160.42. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

