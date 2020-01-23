Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.76 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00011759 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $97.76 million and $15.30 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.28 or 0.05477677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 100,755,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,373,966 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

