Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MUR stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

