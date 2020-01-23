Namecoin Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00006066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-Patex, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $7.43 million and $562.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.03792891 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00774462 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016684 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Trade By Trade, WEX, SouthXchange, C-Patex, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

