Nano Price Tops $0.68 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Nano has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00008019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, CoinEx, CoinFalcon and Mercatox. Nano has a market cap of $89.99 million and $2.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,418.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.01938094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.48 or 0.03864813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00648797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00736159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00101093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010758 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029113 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00582462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coindeal, CoinEx, Bitinka, Nanex, CoinFalcon, Koinex, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, RightBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

