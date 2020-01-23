Narrative (NRVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $10,049.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 58.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 78.8% higher against the US dollar. Narrative has a market capitalization of $10,049.00 and $22.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BiteBTC and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.47 or 0.03024875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125093 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,654,634 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

