Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.11 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $358,563.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00055397 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,218,268 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

