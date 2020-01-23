National Bank Financial Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI.B. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.73.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$66.63. 461,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$60.06 and a 12 month high of C$73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.