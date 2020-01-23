National Bank Financial Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$59.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.23.

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.5599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 10,550 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.18, for a total transaction of C$508,309.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,151.18. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total transaction of C$622,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$469,245.46. Insiders have sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,358 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

