National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY20 guidance at 3.00-3.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

