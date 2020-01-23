National Instruments (NATI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q4 guidance at $0.43-0.57 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.56 on Thursday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.88.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

