National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post $171.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.76 million and the lowest is $169.10 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $158.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $667.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $671.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $709.65 million, with estimates ranging from $678.71 million to $720.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.05. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after buying an additional 1,008,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,189 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,207,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,988,000 after acquiring an additional 265,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,155,000 after acquiring an additional 172,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

