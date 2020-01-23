National Security Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NSEC)

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

National Security Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347. National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 million and a PE ratio of 29.80.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $32,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 5,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,189.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,461 shares of company stock valued at $312,635. Corporate insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

