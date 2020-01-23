National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.38

News articles about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $15.05 on Thursday. National Security Group has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $38.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,189.50. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $40,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,461 shares of company stock worth $312,635. 38.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

