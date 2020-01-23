National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of National Vision to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 648,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,664. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 330.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Taylor bought 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $99,599.90. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 20.6% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 378,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in National Vision by 224.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

