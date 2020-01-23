NavCoin (NAV) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, cfinex, Cryptopia and Upbit. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $97,319.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003851 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00027996 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045534 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,184,213 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

