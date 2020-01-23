Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Cut by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 880,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $5,065,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

