Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.16. Navient has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Navient will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Navient by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Navient by 6.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Navient by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

