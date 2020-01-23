NCC Group (LON:NCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

NCC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 211 ($2.78). The company had a trading volume of 953,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.44. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

