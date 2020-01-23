NCC Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:NCC)

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NCC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 211 ($2.78). The stock had a trading volume of 953,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.44. The firm has a market cap of $591.83 million and a P/E ratio of 43.96.

NCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 248 ($3.26).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

