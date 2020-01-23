NCC Group’s (NCC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NCC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NCC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Get NCC Group alerts:

LON:NCC opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.81) on Thursday. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 191.44. The firm has a market cap of $577.93 million and a PE ratio of 44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.