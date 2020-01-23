nDEX (NDX) Price Up 46.7% Over Last Week

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. nDEX has a total market cap of $8,530.00 and $17,806.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nDEX has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. One nDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.03095039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

