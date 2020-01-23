Neblio Market Cap Achieves $6.73 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00005239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,957,449 coins and its circulating supply is 15,339,611 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

