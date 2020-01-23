Nebulas Price Down 2.9% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004915 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, LBank and Gate.io. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $21.31 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.52 or 0.05433692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026494 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,169,247 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Neraex, Allcoin, LBank, BCEX, OKEx, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

