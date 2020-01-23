Nectar Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.66 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Nectar has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $737.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $33.94, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052627 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00074003 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,422.89 or 1.00557567 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00038841 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001693 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com.

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

