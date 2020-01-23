Nerva Hits Market Cap of $323,828.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $323,828.00 and $81.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. During the last week, Nerva has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

