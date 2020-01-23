Nestree (EGG) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $94,746.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00053265 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00074250 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,386.97 or 1.00299773 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033705 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

