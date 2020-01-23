Netflix, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.03.

NFLX stock opened at $326.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

