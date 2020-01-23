NetScout Systems (NTCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. NetScout Systems has set its FY20 guidance at $1.45-1.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

