Neumark (NEU) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Neumark has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1,207.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neumark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,076,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,537,156 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit, IDEX, BitBay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.