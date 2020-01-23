Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81,455.00 and approximately $51,178.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011865 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.25 or 0.05442218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00127615 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

