NevaCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. NevaCoin has a market cap of $19,045.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NevaCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000464 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,468,825 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

