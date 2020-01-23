New Jersey Resources Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE:NJR opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $479.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.